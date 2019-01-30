Road to ISE: RTI

In our series of #RoadtoISE blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at ISE 2019.

Brett Stokke, RTI

Q&A with Brett Stokke, Director of Marketing, RTI

Q: Why ISE?

BRETT STOKKE: ISE enables us to spend quality time with our dealers and distributors, listen to their specific needs, and realign the goals we set the previous year. That’s what we look forward to every February. Since last year’s event, we’ve really been focusing on the dealer experience—such as building up our team with new dealer experience managers and introducing the new RTIXCEL state-of-the-art online learning management system—and are excited to announce new products, programs, and services at the show.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

BS: The evolution of video distribution continues and we are excited to show our new line of solutions including our Miravue VIP-1 Video Over IP transceiver and the next generation of our HDBaseT switchers and extenders.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

BS: The RTI control ecosystem revolves around our Integration Designer APEX programming software, which lets dealers completely customize the user experience. It’s incredibly simple for dealers to design their own interfaces, separating themselves from the competition. With the release of our RTiQ Intelligent Remote Monitoring System, dealers have the ability to offer a completely new level of support for their clients.

RTiQ Intelligent Remote Monitoring System

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

BS: Tech managers will be thrilled by the ease-of-use and cost savings our products provide. The VXU-SC video conferencing system is an all-in-one solution that serves as the hub for their collaboration and media sharing, making it simple to utilize video from a wide range of sources; share mouse and keyboard control from connected PCs, laptops, and interactive displays; and incorporate any webcam and microphone. And with our VMS-741 multiviewer scaler, they can simultaneously control up to four sources on one display.

RTI Miravue

To lower costs, the Miravue VIP-1 video-over-IP transceiver acts as a transmitter and receiver in one versatile device to reduce cabling, and it allows network video streams from IP cameras to be viewed without the need for additional equipment. All of these products can be easily controlled using our latest handheld and touchpanel controllers, which offer a sleek design for any environment and can be completely customized to meet the needs of for tech managers in any installation.

To learn more, visit RTI at Stand 1-N85 at ISE 2019.