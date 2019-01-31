Road to ISE: Legrand AV

In our series of #RoadtoISE blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at ISE 2019.

Karen Smidt

Q&A with Karen Smidt, Director of Marketing, Commercial Brands, Legrand AV.

Q: Why ISE?

KAREN SMIDT: Legrand AV is a global company with distributed teams around the world and brands that are active in both the pro AV and custom integration channels, so ISE is a natural fit for us. As the show continues to grow, we’ve been able to grow with it.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

KS: I’m excited to see how the industry continues shifting away from transactional AV toward a more experiential mindset. Whether it’s with augmented reality, immersive projection, advanced collaboration technologies, etc. I always look forward to seeing how the limits will be pushed.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

KS: All our brands put a focus on solving real world challenges. ISE gives us a platform to show how our brands work together to streamline the design, specification and installation process for integrators, while improving the overall AV experience for the end user.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

KS: With Legrand AV’s broad product portfolio, we’re able to exhibit full-room solutions right on the show floor. From screens to mounts to cameras to cabling to furniture, tech managers can see for themselves how the Legrand AV brands work together to create amazing AV experiences.

To learn more, visit Legrand AV at Stand 2-C50 at ISE 2019.