Road to ISE: Crestron

In our series of #RoadtoISE blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at ISE 2019.

Nic Milani

Q&A with Nic Milani, Executive Director, Commercial Product Marketing, Crestron.

Q: Why ISE?

NIC MILANI: ISE is a great opportunity for Crestron to engage with decision makers, dealers, consultants, and integrators from all over the world. Being surrounded by such a diverse group of people allows us to gain a better perspective and learn more about various organizational needs within the workplace. ISE is a great place for us to introduce the latest and greatest industry solutions as well as highlight our partnerships.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

NM: We are excited to see a number of trends at the event, including network-based solutions that push the envelope beyond AV distribution and wireless presentation when standardized on network-based solutions. With digital signage becoming more and more popular across all markets the need for a reliable and secure video distribution solution is at an all-time high. At ISE, Crestron will be unveiling the next generation DM NVX, featuring our revolutionary pixel perfect processing technology; offering the densest image with the finest detail—as good as direct source.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

NM: Crestron provides integrators with more tools and solutions for their customers; allowing them to expand their technology portfolio and enter new spaces. We continue to set trends and raise the bar by creating solutions that can ensure both integrators and end-users are successful.

Our brand-new Crestron Flex solution is a line of open unified communications and collaboration solutions that can natively support Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, and Zoom. With Crestron Flex solutions, outfitting a new space or upgrading the technology in an existing space is easier than ever. Crestron Flex comes in several forms, including voice-over-IP desk phones, tabletop conferencing systems, wall mount smart soundbars, and integrated UC kits. All bringing the same consistent user experience and one touch join from the workstation to the huddle room to the board room.

Crestron Flex

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

NM: Exhibiting at events like ISE allows us to show technology managers exactly how flexible and secure our solutions are. With features like one-touch-to-join and the ability to design an infrastructure that grows with the organization, Crestron gives technology managers the power to not only serve their employees, but serve their own needs as well.

To learn more, visit Crestron at Stands 2-C20, 2-E20, and 2-E30 at ISE 2019.