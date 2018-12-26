Road to ISE: AJA Video Systems

In our series of #RoadtoISE blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at ISE 2019.

Q&A with Bryce Button, Director, Product Marketing, AJA Video Systems.

Bryce Button

Q: Why ISE?

Bryce Button: Today, ISE is the world’s largest and most important show for AV, systems integrators, and IT professionals—providing companies like AJA with the opportunity to present the latest proAV, live event, and emerging video over IP in all of these markets and reach core customers from across the globe.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

BB: Exciting trends we can expect to see are the continual growth of high-quality and immersive imagery—made possible by HDR—and the continual evolution of IP workflows within a range of verticals, from live events supporting both live broadcast and OTT feeds, to greater density for delivery, to IP routing allowing the end client to reach as many as possible. Additionally, we expect to start seeing some of the advances wirelessly that 5G will be making possible in the near future.

AJA Video Systems HDR Image Analyzer

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

BB: AJA’s continued expansion into verticals supporting greater density, bandwidth, and power continues at a great pace. AJA offers the widest range of solutions from any vendor for HDR, the most flexible solutions for single-cable simplicity with 12G-SDI and fiber, exciting streaming solutions with HELO, and support for the latest protocols for video over IP.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

BB: AJA solutions for acquisition, recording, and delivery offer tech managers powerful and creative tools, from the very latest in format support from HD all the way up to 8K; deep color and large dynamic range support from P3 to BT 2020 wide color gamut ranges; and with the simplest solutions for escalating bandwidth needs over single cables with 12G-SDI, fiber, and IP.

