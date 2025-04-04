NAB Show 2025 Product Watch: Why You Need to Visit Sony, Christie, Audinate, Miri Technologies, and ENCO

NAB Show 2025 is days away. Today, AV Network continues its preshow coverage, bringing you new products and must-see showcases to add to you to-do list for the show floor, which opens at the Las Vegas Convention Center on April 6.

Today, take a look at what Sony, Christie, Audinate, Miri Technologies, and ENCO are bringing to the LVCC.

Sony to Address the Live Production, News and Production, Imaging, and Virtual Production Markets

(Image credit: Sony Electronics)

At booth N439, Sony Electronics will immerse attendees in leading innovations, insights, workflows, and expertise supporting four key areas: live production solutions, news and production workflows, imaging solutions, and virtual production. Sony’s ecosystem of tools drive connections and creativity and streamline processes for individual creators and enterprise productions. New highlights include a Super35mm camera system with Variable Neutral Density (VND), an ultra-compact Full-frame camera extension system, and a camera tracking solution for enriching content creation.

Sony’s enhancements and technologies support the latest industry needs and capabilities by enabling new forms of expression and productivity through cloud and IP protocols, cinematic capture, and Spatial Content creation, as well as augmented extended reality (XR) and virtual effects (VFX) workflows. The company is empowering broadcasters, cinematographers, production teams and content creators at all levels to bring their vision to life with more flexibility and efficiency.

For example, the HDC-F5500V Super 35mm 4K CMOS system camera for live production will make its debut at NAB Show 2025. The camera features a global shutter imager, PL lens mount, and a new optional software license adds VND capabilities for increased depth of field control and a wide range of brightness control through virtual iris capabilities. Designed for the demands of today’s live productions, the camera provides beautifully detailed imagery and ND control during on-tally. It also offers workflow advantages including a wealth of features for HDR and SDR production, and the same infrastructure as its HDC-5500V 2/3-inch counterpart, including IP networking, remote multi-camera operation and an in-CCU (camera control unit) record option.

For a full list of what to find at booth N439, click here.

Audinate Bridges the Gap between Broadcast and AV

(Image credit: Audinate)

As the future of media production brings broadcast and AV technologies closer together, Audinate is set to demonstrate how the Dante platform is advancing audio and video with broadcast-grade standards and performance, ensuring seamless product interoperability and control.

At NAB 2025, Audinate aims to embrace the growing accessibility of broadcast technology and its seamless integration with AV markets, recognizing the growing importance of video production in sectors such as corporate, higher education, and houses of worship.

Visitors who drop by the Audinate booth N127 can explore the latest advancements empowering broadcasters to embrace the future of IP-based production, cloud workflows, and remote events:

Dante Connect facilitates cloud-based broadcast production and is frequently used in broadcast to support flexible production environments, including remote production options for on-air talent, adoption of new translation and localization services, and more. Dante AV brings audio and video together on a single, streamlined platform, making production workflows more efficient and intuitive. Visitors will experience high-quality, cost-effective solutions, from the premium performance of Dante AV Ultra to flexible, budget-friendly options like Dante AV-H and software-based tools. Audinate will also showcase the power of the Dante Managed API, enabling automated routing for effortless operation—even for non-technical users like volunteers. The latest addition to the Dante AVIO line, the Dante AVIO Install series, was recently launched at ISE. This new series features Euroblock analog audio connectors, ensuring seamless integration with installed analog audio equipment. Additionally, it includes the Dante AVIO ClickGrid mounting system, offering flexible mounting options for racks, posts, and under-table configurations. This means broadcasters can now deploy Dante connectivity quickly and efficiently while maintaining a clutter-free install.

ENCO to Demonstrate New AI-Driven Voice Fingerprinting Solution

(Image credit: ENCO)

Within its West Hall booth W1743, ENCO will demonstrate a new AI-driven voice fingerprinting solution for its enCaption systems that detects and identifies each speaker in real-time, based on each speaker's unique vocal characteristics. ENCO’s new voice fingerprinting technology hits an entirely new benchmark through its AI-powered functionality, adding a novel function to the captioning and translation workflow through a single-stream audio mix that dynamically identifies each speaker.

ENCO will also support live stage captioning of panels and lectures for the fourth straight year, with enCaption services active on five stages across two exhibit halls. In addition to producing and presenting real-time, live captions on stage-adjacent displays, ENCO will for the first time offer real-time translations to mobile devices via its new enTranslate Mobile platform at the NAB Main Stage in the West Hall. There ENCO will translate live panels and presentations to Spanish, French, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese and German, made accessible to spectators via posted QR codes at the entrance.

ENCO’s Speaker Identification introduces another innovation to the company’s captioning systems. Based on ENCO’s latest AI implementation, enCaption identifies each speaker and then seamlessly inserts their names when identified, automatically labeling their captions in real-time. Each visual identification is based on speaker profiles added to the system for each presenter.

Christie to Demonstrate the Future of Virtual Production

Christie will showcase its Virtual Projection solution at JB&A’s Pre-NAB Technology Event on April 4-5 at The Horseshoe in Las Vegas.

With Virtual Projection, users can create a virtual production environment faster and at a fraction of the cost of big LED volumes. With technology that includes Christie RGB pure laser and hybrid RGB pure laser and laser phosphor projectors with a Mirage Pro license and Pandoras Box Server, virtual production is accessible, adaptable, and scalable, with superior image fidelity.

This cost-effective solution makes high-end production methods accessible to more creators in broadcast, film, and live events and provides them with a flexible solution and returns creative freedom and budget balance to the production process. For large or complex production designs, multi-projection arrays seamlessly align using Mystique Pro Venue Edition.

NAB SHOW DEBUT! Miri Technologies to Showcase X510 Dual-Cellular Bonding Router

(Image credit: Miri Technologies)

Miri Technologies is ramping up for its NAB Show debut in Las Vegas, where the network technology startup will have its own booth for the first time. Exhibiting in booth W2801 in NAB's "Premiere Park" area, the company will showcase how its X510 dual-cellular bonding network router enables resilient, high-performance internet connectivity anywhere for live streaming, newsgathering, remote production and more. Miri is also rolling out a new "Try Before You Buy" program to allow potential customers in the United States to test the X510 in their environments before purchase.

Fast, stable internet connectivity is essential in today's professional media workflows, but many locations still suffer from service disruptions, speed limitations and inconsistent performance that can lead to lost viewers, missed moments and lost revenue. The Miri X510 router can combine multiple wired and wireless (4G, 5G, Starlink and Wi-Fi) data connections into one bonded link that provides resilience against internet outages while delivering exceptional performance even in remote locations with poor network coverage.