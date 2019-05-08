InfoComm Inspo: Vanguard

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're getting inspired by InfoComm 2019 exhibitors and learning what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they'll show in their booths.

Michael Wiener

Q&A with Michael Wiener, president and CEO, Vanguard.

Q: What about InfoComm inspires you?

MICHAEL WIENER: We fully comprehend that InfoComm is the key show of the entire year for the LED display industry and that all our key customers will be in attendance. One can refer to it as inspiration or motivation, but as a result we make every effort to launch all our latest technologies to coincide with InfoComm.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

MW: From an LED video display perspective, I really have no clue as to what trends my competitors will be showing. However, Vanguard will be launching a revolutionary trend at InfoComm called Chip-On-Board (COB) technology. The Chromium Fine Pixel Pitch Series from Vanguard featuring the COB manufacturing process of LED video displays is completely different from the Surface Mounted Device (SMD) process, which has been the standard method of producing LED video displays. SMD has proven to be very unstable with pixel pitches below 1mm. The Chromium Fine Pixel Pitch COB Series from Vanguard is a two-step process where very fine LED chips are attached directly to the PCB board and then encapsulated with an epoxy resin. SMD encapsulates three chips into a bulb and then attaches them to the PCB board in a four-step process. The failure rate of COB is 10 percent of the failure rate of SMD. The COB surface is impact and moisture resistant. We will be showing a P0.93 at InfoComm and are working on a P0.75!

Vanguard will showcase its Chromium Fine Pixel Pitch Series featuring the COB manufacturing process at InfoComm 2019.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

MW: Integrators want to buy the most reliable products available in the market as the best possible prices. They also want to present the latest groundbreaking ideas to their clientele. The Chromium Fine Pixel Pitch COB Series from Vanguard enables them to achieve those objectives. The Chromium Series LED panels feature a failure rate of 10 percent less that SMD panels, an impact and moisture resistant screen, and reliable pixel pitches below 1mm. It is also anti-static, anti-dust, and has a waterproof front. COB technology also provides for a higher contrast ratio, sharpness, and deeper colors than SMD.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

MW: Tech managers want the latest and greatest technologies but technologies that will not give them problems. The Chromium Fine Pixel Pitch COB Series from Vanguard is that product. It is leading edge, has a very low failure rate, can achieve reliable low pixel pitches, is impact resistant, impervious to humidity and dust, and generates wonderful images.