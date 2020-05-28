InfoComm Connections: URC

In our series of InfoComm Connected blogs, we're chatting with InfoComm 2020 exhibitors to see why you should virtually visit their booths—plus, you're getting a preview of their latest innovations.

Lee Rambler

Q&A with Lee Rambler, National Sales Manager, Universal Remote Control.

Q: Why should attendees connect with you virtually?

LEE RAMBLER: Attendees should connect with URC to learn how we can help increase their project throughout via faster and easier control programming and implementation. URC can also help you differentiate yourself and your offerings from your competition!

Q: What's the one product you're introducing that attendees should see and why?

LR: It’s hard to pick just one of our great products, but attendees will want to check out URC’s two programming suite options, our award-winning interfaces, and our new HDA audio line!

