InfoComm Connections: Peerless-AV

In our series of InfoComm Connected blogs, we're chatting with InfoComm 2020 exhibitors to see why you should virtually visit their booths—plus, you're getting a preview of their latest innovations.

Brian McClimans

Q&A with Brian McClimans, Vice President of Sales, Peerless-AV.

Q: Why should attendees connect with you virtually?

BRIAN MCCLIMANS: Peerless-AV is excited to connect with attendees virtually at InfoComm for the first time! With the matchmaking component to aid in meeting set-up, the AI within the platform will also recommend Peerless-AV to attendees looking for similar products. I think this is going to create a really tailored conversation with each attendee and allow our team to really understand the needs and questions—creating meetings that are highly actionable, whether it be about a specific project or a new product Peerless-AV has launched.

Q: What's the one product you're introducing that attendees should see and why?

Peerless-AV's 65-inch Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Display (XHB652) (Image credit: Peerless-AV)

BM: We're excited to show our new 65-inch Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Display. As many know, larger has always been the inclination when it comes to displays and this new addition to our award-winning line of displays will allow for creative communication in all types of extreme weather conditions and industries.

To learn more, virtually visit Peerless-AV at InfoComm 2020 Connected.

To read more InfoComm Connected stories, visit avnetwork.com/tag/infocomm.