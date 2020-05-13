Peerless-AV Debuts New 65-Inch Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Display

The What: Peerless-AV's new 65-inch Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Display (XHB652) is now available. The display features an all-weather IP66 rated design, as well as Peerless-AV’s patented Dynamic Thermal Transfer System, bringing an extended size option for maintenance-free applications.

Peerless-AV's 65-inch Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Display (Image credit: Peerless-AV)

The What Else: The 65-inch Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Display includes cover glass that is optically bonded to cut down on glare and provide a high-quality picture, even in direct sunlight. With an operating temperature range of -31°F to 140°F, Xtreme Displays are designed to thrive year-round outside in even the harshest of environments.

The display’s integrated ambient light sensor automatically adjusts the display’s brightness to optimize the power consumption and enhance the overall viewing experience.

The Bottom Line: Built to withstand the spectrum of outdoor elements, the XHB652 is fully protected against the moisture, as well as any potential debris. Peerless-AV's line of Xtreme displays are designed for digital signage or entertainment solutions for any professional application including mass transit, stadiums, theme parks, retail, quick serve restaurants, corporate applications, education, hospitality, and beyond.