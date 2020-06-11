InfoComm Connections: Panasonic

In our series of InfoComm Connected blogs, we're chatting with InfoComm 2020 exhibitors to see why you should virtually visit their booths—plus, you're getting a preview of their latest innovations.

Cynthia Pawlowski

Q&A with Cynthia Pawlowski, Marketing Manager, Projectors & Professional Displays, Panasonic.

Q: Why should attendees connect with you virtually?

CYNTHIA PAWLOWSKI: During InfoComm Connected 2020, Panasonic is pleased to invite attendees to learn about our exciting new AV solutions and technologies. Whether you’re looking to create an interactive, collaborative learning or work environment, or capture the attention of live entertainment audiences, Panasonic equips customers with advanced technologies to solve challenges, improve productivity, and offer more compelling, dynamic content.

Q: What's the one product you're introducing that attendees should see and why?

PT-RQ35K 3-Chip DLP Solid Shine Laser Projector (Image credit: Panasonic)

CP: Panasonic is introducing an expanded portfolio including new projectors, professional displays, and professional video solutions, but one can’t miss product for attendees to see this year is our new PT-RQ35K 3-Chip DLP Solid Shine Laser Projector. Looking at the future of live events, consumers will continue to crave immersive, sharable experiences.

Understanding the demands for captivating content, the PT-RQ35K was designed to deliver stunning, eye-catching visuals, 30,000lm of high brightness and 4K resolution quality—all within the smallest and lightest form factor in its class based on dimensions and weight publicly available for laser projectors between 26,000-35,000 lumens. The PT-RQ35K Series also significantly reduces logistics and installation hassles with several new features and workflow improvements.

To learn more, virtually visit Panasonic at InfoComm 2020 Connected.

To read more InfoComm Connected stories, visit avnetwork.com/tag/infocomm.