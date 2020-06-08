InfoComm Connections: Bose

In our series of InfoComm Connected blogs, we're chatting with InfoComm 2020 exhibitors to see why you should virtually visit their booths—plus, you're getting a preview of their latest innovations.

Martin Bodley

Q&A with Martin Bodley, Director & Global Head Bose Work, Bose Professional.

Q: Why should attendees connect with you virtually?

MARTIN BODLEY: We are so excited about sharing Bose Work with InfoComm Connected attendees. Bose Work is our new business initiative aimed at delivering real impact on the way people communicate during their work lives. You can hear why Bose has chosen now to enter the market, what innovative technologies Bose is delivering to help you work wherever, plus see what new products are available, coming soon and on the radar. You’ll also discover who our partners are and how Bose is making audio/video collaboration better.

Q: What's the one product you're introducing that attendees should see and why?

Bose Videobar VB1 (Image credit: Bose)

MB: The Bose Videobar VB1 all-in-one USB conferencing device. This is a category-leading USB videobar containing a dynamic beamsteering microphone array, theater quality room-filling playback audio, 4K wide-angle camera and AI auto-framing, display driving HDMI out, single cable management, and real-time alerts. The Videobar VB1 delivers incredible performance in the slimmest, most elegant design ever produced.

