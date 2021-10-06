InfoComm 21 Inspo: Samsung Electronics America

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we’re getting inspired by InfoComm 2021 exhibitors and learning what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

Mark Quiroz (Image credit: Samsung Electronics America)

Q&A with Mark Quiroz, Vice President of Marketing, Display Division, Samsung Electronics America

What about InfoComm inspires you?

Mark Quiroz: A return to in-person conferences represents a renewed emphasis on collaboration and in our industry, that is essential to progress. InfoComm is an exciting time that delivers experiences that shape how we approach creating solutions that meet the needs of an evolving world. We are looking forward to the opportunity to see customers, tech managers and fellow innovators to help us continue our mission to provide innovative products that have a pulse on the latest trends.

What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

A growing trend that hits close to home is the emergence of vivid LED video walls. With a desire for curved designs, dynamic picture quality and larger sizing, that space continues to develop immersive retail encounters and define luxury home settings. Additionally, the conversation of AV over IP and its integration into past infrastructure should continue to inspire our industry to prioritize their role in that shift.

Engineered for longevity, configured for flexibility, and designed for streamlined installation, Samsung’s The Wall (IWA Series) makes a lasting impression in any business/living environment with unrivaled picture quality and a massive screen that can be configured to over 1,000 inches. (Image credit: Samsung Electronics America)

How will your solutions inspire integrators?

We envision business without boundaries through creative tech and believe that this messaging is shared with integrators. In a rebounding world, we have developed a new perspective on the impact of display products and their limitless capabilities. Our new lineup initiates a vibrant new chapter for education, retail and luxury home tech which should continue to see progressive growth with the emergence of personalized experiences.

How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

Samsung’s focus on seamless product integration, easy install options and convenient content management tools seeks to transform the end-user experience like never before. Keeping this in mind during the design process, tech managers are our focus when building smart solutions that reduce obstacles and complications of previously used networks. Their role in implementing tech that amplifies their messaging should be rewarded with interfaces and connected ecosystems that ensure a positive transition.

