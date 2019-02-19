DSE Diaries: Visix

In our series of #DSEDiaries, we're talking with Digital Signage Expo (DSE) exhibitors about the innovations and trends they expect to see at the 2019 show.

Q&A with Sean Matthews, CEO, Visix.

Why DSE?

SM: DSE affords attendees and exhibitors the opportunity to see, first-hand, the latest technologies influencing the digital signage markets, and not only compare those technologies, but evaluate their nuances. There is no single signage platform capable of meeting the needs of all of the vertical market demands—QSR, FIDS, retail, self-serve, and enterprise communications. Not only are there opportunities to discuss the various technologies with vendors, but there are social and educational opportunities to meet with or hear from some of the most experienced professionals in the industry.

For exhibitors, there are hundreds of opportunities to see clients, prospects, consultants, investors, and integrators. Maybe of equal importance is the chance to see new technologies and determine how your own technologies might integrate with what is new and on the horizon.

What will you focus on at the show?

SM: As an exhibitor, we will focus on presenting our technologies to a variety of audiences in search of opportunities that are a good fit for what we do. Additionally, we will meet with our partners to exchange ideas about our products and market trends.



What is the hottest trend you expect to see at DSE 2019?

SM: Practically, we expect to see further innovations in display technologies—zero bezel, flexible materials, and transparency. Conceptually, we expect to hear about artificial intelligence and augmented reality. It’s always interesting to hear about or see the conceptual technologies, but in my experience, the adoption curve is incredibly slow or non-existent. We demonstrated augmented reality (AR) married to our wayfinding solution four years ago, and have not received any real interest since.

