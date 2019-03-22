DSE Diaries: Broadsign

In our series of #DSEDiaries, we're talking with Digital Signage Expo (DSE) exhibitors about the innovations and trends they expect to see at the 2019 show.

Q&A with Liseanne Gillham, VP of Marketing, Broadsign

Liseanne Gillham

Why DSE?

LISEANNE GILLHAM: What we love most about DSE is that it’s one of the best opportunities for our product people to connect directly with visitors, walk them through our platform face-to-face, and hear their needs and challenges. It’s also a good time to check in and see what our colleagues across the space have been up to—the show has grown a lot over the past few years, with the biggest names in digital signage all participating. DSE is really an embodiment of the strength and excitement present in the digital signage space right now, and we look forward to it all year.

What will you focus on at the show?

LG: This year, Broadsign’s primary focus is showing how digital signage network owners and operators can improve their bottom lines—either by growing their revenue through new advertising channels, or improving the efficiency of their network and sales operations functions. Visitors are invited to drop by to learn more about programmatic DOOH advertising, see how they can streamline their sales operations, or how they can implement advanced automation within their network. It’s all about making it easier to buy, sell, and deliver screen content securely and confidently.





Broadsign Direct is an OOH ad sales solution that enables users to identify the best available inventory and respond to client requests quickly.

What is the hottest trend you expect to see at DSE 2019?

LG: It comes down to two main trends—the first is that programmatic has started to take off in the digital signage space in the past year. We have more than tripled the amount of inventory available in the past year on our own platform, and on the buy-side, advertisers are starting to recognize the creative and efficiency value inherent in the technology—we can see this in the type of campaigns that have run.

The second is that DOOH networks are looking to remove points of friction from their internal processes to make it easier to scale and transact even more business while ultimately improving their bottom lines. This is a big growth driver for the industry, and we expect that will be reflected in the conversations and presentations that go on at DSE this year.

To learn more, check out Broadsign in Booth 2022 at DSE 2019.

BONUS: DSE is giving our readers a discount for the 2019 show! Integrators and end users can use code "SCNDSE" for 15% off conference packages. Click here to register.