[VIDEO] AV/IT Weekly Update: Audinate's IPO, Ashly Audio, Murideo, Powersoft

Every week, the AV Technology team puts the latest industry news in context for IT and AV managers. In Episode 16 [7.7.17], AV Technology magazine's technical advisor Justin O'Connor explores a recent install by No Static AV and Ashly Audio, the Murideo Fox & Hound AV testing kit, Powersoft Quattrocanali, and Audinate's IPO which has raised more than $16 million this week. *Editor's note: No Static AV is the correct name of the AV integration firm. It was referred to as “Static AV” in the video. Visit nostaticav.com to learn more.
This video series is sponsored by Utelogy. Download Utelogy's new Software-Defined AV whitepaper here: http://software-defined-av-liberate-your-enterprise.pagedemo.co/
