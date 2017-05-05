[VIDEO] AV/IT Weekly Update: Atlona Velocity, Draper TecVision CH1200X ALR, Extron MPA 601, Utelogy 2.0

Every week, the AV Technology team puts the latest industry news in context for IT and AV managers. In Episode 9 [05.05.17], technical advisor Justin O'Connor reviews the new Atlona Velocity, Draper TecVision CH1200X ALR, Extron MPA 601, and Utelogy 2.0 software-defined AV platform. This video series is sponsored by Utelogy. Learn more about Utelogy and get your free InfoComm Exhibit Hall Pass here: https://l.feathr.co/infocomm-2017-utelogy-u

If you are new to the series, don’t miss an episode:



Episode 1

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/av/it-weekly-update-with-justin-oconnor/125942

Episode 2

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/av/it-weekly-update-with-justin-oconnor-episode-2-31017/125978





Episode 3

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/av/it-weekly-update-with-justin-oconnor-episode-3/126036



Episode 4

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/av/it-weekly-update-with-justin-oconnor-episode-4/126078



Episode 5

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/av/it-weekly-update-with-justin-oconnor-episode-5/126170



Episode 6

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/av/it-weekly-update-with-justin-oconnor-episode-6/126213



Episode 7

http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/video-av/it-weekly-update-qsc-crestron-vespers--audio-technica/126256



Episode 8

http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/video-av/it-weekly-update-oblong-industries-biamp-matrox--meyer-sound/126303