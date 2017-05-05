Topics

[VIDEO] AV/IT Weekly Update: Atlona Velocity, Draper TecVision CH1200X ALR, Extron MPA 601, Utelogy 2.0

By ()

[VIDEO] AV/IT Weekly Update: Atlona Velocity, Draper TecVision CH1200X ALR, Extron MPA 601, Utelogy 2.0

Every week, the AV Technology team puts the latest industry news in context for IT and AV managers. In Episode 9 [05.05.17], technical advisor Justin O'Connor reviews the new Atlona Velocity, Draper TecVision CH1200X ALR, Extron MPA 601, and Utelogy 2.0 software-defined AV platform. This video series is sponsored by Utelogy. Learn more about Utelogy and get your free InfoComm Exhibit Hall Pass here: https://l.feathr.co/infocomm-2017-utelogy-u

If you are new to the series, don’t miss an episode:


Episode 1
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/av/it-weekly-update-with-justin-oconnor/125942
Episode 2
http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/av/it-weekly-update-with-justin-oconnor-episode-2-31017/125978


Episode 3
http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/av/it-weekly-update-with-justin-oconnor-episode-3/126036


Episode 4
http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/av/it-weekly-update-with-justin-oconnor-episode-4/126078


Episode 5
http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/av/it-weekly-update-with-justin-oconnor-episode-5/126170


Episode 6
http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/av/it-weekly-update-with-justin-oconnor-episode-6/126213


Episode 7
http://www.avnetwork.com/avtechnology/video-av/it-weekly-update-qsc-crestron-vespers--audio-technica/126256


Episode 8
http://www.avnetwork.com/avnetwork/video-av/it-weekly-update-oblong-industries-biamp-matrox--meyer-sound/126303