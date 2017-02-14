Middle Atlantic Highlights Small Device Mounting Behind the Display

The What: At ISE 2017 in Amsterdam, Middle Atlantic Products showcased the Proximity Series Mounting Plate. The new solution allows AV pros to securely mount the small devices that today's systems require to the back of any display.

The Why: "Every year, more devices are moving closer to the display," said Tim Troast, VP of product management at Middle Atlantic Products. "The Proximity Mounting Plate, together with our Vision Display Mounts, offers a better option for supporting these devices conveniently and reliably with the signature mounting features found in our rack solutions.

The What Else: The Proximity Series Mounting Plate comes integrated with most of the standard-profile mounts in the VDM series. As a universal display solution, it can also be used with existing mounts in applications that don't require customers to upgrade the entire mount. Delivering professional support for these applications, integrators no longer have to spend time and resources fabricating their own solutions, such as screwing devices to the wall behind the display or fastening them to the mount. The Middle Atlantic Products' VDM series includes 17 mounts in a range of sizes and in fixed, tilt, motion, standard-profile and low-profile options, accommodating VESA patterns up to 800 mm. The series comes standard with safety features that keep the display securely attached to the mount during and after installation, and all the hardware needed to ensure a professional installation. The series' motion mounts feature up to 24 inches of reach, tilt adjustment, wall plate cover, and built-in cable management. An integrated kickstand provides accessibility for servicing of the low-profile models.