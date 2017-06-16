InfoComm Rental & Staging New Product Award Winners

In a ceremony at InfoComm 2017 in Orlando Tuesday June 13th, the Winners of the InfoComm Rental & Staging New Product Awards were announced. The program, administered by NewBay Media’s Rental & Staging Systems magazine, recognizes and rewards the manufacturers of new products for the live event and staging market that were introduced since last year’s InfoComm.

"The categories cover important applications," said David Keene, NewBay Media Executive Editor, "from audio to high-lumen projection to video processing to the increasing use of digital signage for live events. A walk around the InfoComm show floor this week at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando found InfoComm Rental & Staging New Product Award trophies proudly displayed in the booths of winning exhibitors large and small."

Winners of the 20167InfoComm/Rental & Staging Systems New Product Awards:

Best Projection Screen:

AV Stumpfl MONOCLIP

The new MonoClip projection screen combines all of the advantages of our highly acclaimed Monoblox mobile projection screens with the added feature of a full clean profile without studs and press snaps. The MonoClip's entire frame block unfold and the snap joints lock automatically for an ultra fast set-up process, which means that no parts can get lost during set-up. The MonoClip vinyl surface can be stretched easily and attached to the frame with our patented QuickClip hooks. This gives the surface a perfect mat, seamless and fit accurately to the projected image.

Best Loudspeaker for the Staging Market:

• Meyer Sound, LINA

LINA is the smallest loudspeaker in Meyer Sound’s LEO Family, combining flexibility and portability with extended headroom and linear response. Measuring only 20.3 inches wide and weighing 43 pounds, LINA contains two 6.5-inch long excursion drivers, a 3-inch diaphragm compression driver, and a three-channel class D amplifier. LINA’s exterior footprint matches the prior MINA line array loudspeaker, allowing use of the same rigging hardware. On the inside, LINA has been re-engineered with a more efficient amplifier, an upgraded power supply, a new HF magnet structure, and Native Mode processing for fast “out of the box” setup of common array configurations.



Best Audio Control or Mixing Product:

• Digico SD12

SD12 is set to raise the bar in terms of what users will now expect from a compact, affordable, multi- application digital console. Not only is SD12 a true sonic powerhouse, it also benefits from dual 15-inch touch screens, never before seen on a console in this price bracket, and is the first in the SD Range with built-in recording interfaces; which makes Virtual Soundchecking very straightforward indeed.The SD12 allows for connectivity with multiple protocols including Dante, Hydra 2, Optical and MADI.



Best Video Projection Product/High Lumen:

• Digital Projection, Insight Dual Laser 118-529 Projector

The Insight Laser is a true 4k in Resolution (4096 x 2160) and produces 25/27 k Lumens

and:

Best Video Projection Product/High Lumen:

• Epson, Epson Pro L25000U Laser 3LCD Projector with 4K Enhancement

The Epson Pro L25000U installation laser projector combines a sealed optical engine with a laser light source and inorganic components for outstanding image quality, durability and reliability with up to 20,000 hours of virtually maintenance-free operation. The Pro L25000U offers 25,000 lumens of color brightness and 25,000 lumens of white brightness. Features include a wide array of future-proof 4K-ready powered lenses with lens shift and lens memory, 360-degree installation flexibility, and diverse connectivity options. Leveraging Epson’s 4K Enhancement technology, it accepts 4K input and enhances a 1080p signal to surpass Full HD image quality.



Best General AV Product:

• LG Electronics USA Business Solutions, LG Dual-View Flat OLED (model 55EH5C)

LG’s Dual-View Flat OLED display is a razor-thin, dual-sided display with perfect blacks and incredible color. The space-efficient, two-sided design provides customers with three different installation options: ceiling suspension, wall-mount and floor stand. Each screen boasts Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution, showcasing a bigger, bolder and more lifelike viewing experience to capture consumer attention effortlessly. High-performance system-on-a-chip (SoC) and an internal memory capacity enable perfect FHD-synced playback without the need for PCs or media players. The display has the unique ability to swap and mirror content on each screen with a simple press of a remote control button.



Best Video Projection Product/10K Lumen or Less:

• Casio, XJ-UT351WN Projector

Casio’s LampFree XJ-UT351WN Ultra Short Throw projector is ideal when renting meeting rooms in hotels with its two HDMI ports, dust resistant design and ability to generate large images over a very short projection distance. It provides an output of up to 3,500 lumens, yet doesn’t impact a presenter even if they’re standing close to the screen. The hybrid Laser and LED light source eliminates the need for expensive and hazardous mercury lamps while delivering a 20,000 hour estimated operating life. The wireless adapter (optional) gives users the ability to control the projector from a smartphone or tablet through Casio’s C-Assist app.



Best Show Control Product:

• AV Stumpfl, Wings Engine Stage

The new Wings Engine Stage is a technologically advanced media server system featuring a solid hardware platform, automatic camera based softedge and warping calibration, as well as DVI/3G-SDI Live inputs and virtually no resolution and content limitations. It features a very robust housing built from stainless steel. The Wings Engine Stage now features an improved system architecture that is even more shock absorbent and is truly fantastic for all rental and staging environments. It has a more powerful processor and new display port outputs, in addition to framelock and genlock inputs.



Best Rental Management Software:

• IntelliEvent Lightning

From quote to invoice, asset control to labor management, accounting integration to warehouse management, IntelliEvent Lightning provides a cloud-based tool to help companies increase sales, productivity, and profitability. Rental, sales & integration, service, hotels, venues, universities, production companies, and more have benefitted from IntelliEvent Solutions for more than 20 years.



Best Digital Signage Product, Flat Panel/Larger Screen:

• LG Electronics USA Business Solutions, LG Wallpaper OLED In-Glass (EG5CD)

LG’s In-Glass Wallpaper OLED solution, available in both standing and hanging versions, allows businesses and venues the freedom to utilize signage in their space as effectively as possible. Boasting accurate color reproduction, limitless color contrast, Full HD picture (1920 x 1080) and wide viewing angles perfect for any high-end installation, the LG In-Glass Wallpaper OLED display represents a whole new way to display eye-catching content for an unparalleled viewing experience. Designed with dual-sided, razor-thin OLED panels just 3.65mm thick within a glass pane, LG’s In-Glass Wallpaper OLED also offers a sophisticated touch to any interior décor.