Yorktel Opens Tokyo Office in APAC Expansion

Yorktel has detailed plans to increase its presence in Asia Pacific (APAC) with the opening of a new office in Tokyo and appointment of Aaron Wentzel as Yorktel vice president of business development, Asia Pacific.

“Trends in APAC align with Yorktel’s strategic roadmap, as organizations across the region in vertical markets, like healthcare, increasingly consume cloud-based video communications services,” said Ron Gaboury, CEO, Yorktel.

Industry research shows the Asia Pacific healthcare video conferencing market was valued at $133.3 million in 2015 and is expected to reach revenues over $668.4 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 25.9 percent during the forecast period.

Wentzel is charged with developing business opportunities for Yorktel’s portfolio of cloud, unified communications and collaboration (UC&C), and video managed services. Also, Wentzel will collaborate with partners, such as West Unified Communications, extending Yorktel’s resources, expertise, and the credibility with Fortune 1000 enterprise and federal government agencies accrued over 30 years.

“Aaron’s history exemplifies achievements in partner enablement, workforce development, geographical expansion, and managed service across the spectrum of visual communications,” Gaboury said. “His track record as a general manager shows an ability to uncover new opportunities and articulate complex value propositions in simple, yet powerful terms. Aaron’s expertise aligns perfectly with Yorktel’s business, and he is a welcome addition to our team.”

Wentzel brings more than 18 years of audiovisual, broadcast, managed services, and UC&C experience to Yorktel, as well as a history of successful leadership. Previously, Wentzel served as the executive officer for Media Access Group (a PTS Consulting Group Company), a provider of AV professional managed services, UC&C solutions, and system designs for many large financial institutions, fashion brands, and other Fortune 500 companies in Japan.

Prior to that role, Wentzel spent nine years at Bloomberg Television, where, for almost five years as Asia Pacific broadcast operations manager, he oversaw the entire region from Tokyo.

“Yorktel is known across the world as an industry leader and I am honored to have been entrusted with its growth across APAC,” Wentzel said.

Among the 84 countries that comprise Yorktel’s customer footprint are Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, and China. In addition, one of the company’s three global datacenters is located in Singapore.

“Each day, video communication grows more prevalent,” Wentzel added, “and businesses across Japan and throughout APAC are realizing the collaborative and financial returns from it.”