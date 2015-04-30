Yamaha TF Series Digital Consoles

The What: With the launch of its new TF series, Yamaha has reimagined mixing, offering advanced features and renowned Yamaha reliability at an exceptional price point to an even wider range of users. Aimed at new users and experienced professionals looking to get working faster than ever, the TF series brings time saving performance capabilities, such as fast, accurate gain setup, single step compression and EQ, and microphone specific presets to even the most modest sound reinforcement applications.

The What Else: The TF series (which stands for TouchFlow Operation) is comprised of three compact, performance-packed digital mixing consoles, the TF5, TF3 and TF1, which feature 33, 25, or 17 motor faders, respectively, along with 32, 24, or 16 rear-panel analog inputs. Each console includes recallable Yamaha D-PRE preamplifiers for the first time in a digital console, which facilitates support for live music and events where full setup changes need to be made on the fly.

There are a total of 48 inputs on the TF5 and TF3, with 40 on the TF1, including dual stereo analog/USB digital inputs and dual returns. Advanced live recording features include up to 34 x 34 channel recording and playback via USB 2.0 and 2 x 2 with a USB storage device. All of this, plus easy operation with high-performance I/O racks, makes the TF series an outstanding choice for a wide range of applications.

TouchFlow Operation is a new approach to console control that combines elements of Yamaha’s well-regarded user interfaces with an advanced touch panel system, allowing sound engineers to respond to the music and artists on stage with unprecedented speed and freedom. Experienced engineers and newcomers alike will find it easier than ever to achieve the ideal mix.



The Bottom Line: A number of TF series features also contribute to faster, smoother setup. 1-knob COMP and 1-knob EQ features make it easy to dial in the ideal sound via a single rotary control on inputs for adjusting individual sources and on outputs for overall sound control. The innovative GainFinder feature facilitates optimum gain setup for individual input signals, making ideal overall signal quality easily achievable.