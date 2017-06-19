Yamaha Expands CIS Line With Network, Paging, and Control Products

The What: Yamaha has expanded its Commercial Installation Solutions (CIS) product line by adding the PGM1 paging station microphone, PGX1 paging station extension, MCP1 wall-mount controller, SWR2100P-5G and SWR2100P-10G L2 switches, and ProVisionaire Control custom control panel software. The new products were launched at InfoComm 2017.

The What Else: The PGM1 and MCP1 are IP network devices designed to simplify installation while providing increased flexibility for placement and distribution within large systems. The PGM1 is a Dante device, delivering high-quality, low-latency audio data over long distances. The PGX1, and MCP1 include buttons that can be assigned to desired functions via MTX/MRX Editor software applications, and the units can be powered via POE (Power over Ethernet) from the company’s new SWR2100P-5G and SWR2100P-10G L2 switches.

The new SWR line of Dante capable switches is designed for the installation market. Network and PoE power status of systems built around the SWR2100P-5G and SWR2100P-10G L2 switches can be remotely monitored from the dedicated Yamaha LAN Monitor software application. Yamaha LAN Monitor also allows remote PoE power on/off switching.

The ProVisionaire Control application allows comprehensive control of MTX/MRX Series Digital Signal Processors, CL, TF, and QL Series Digital Mixing Consoles, and many other Yamaha products from a Windows computer. Yamaha has also announced the iPad app, ProVisionaire Touch, that will control TF Series Digital Audio Consoles.

With an intuitive programming interface, Provisionaire Control is designed for easy, yet highly customized control of Yamaha sound system environments. Faders, meters, and buttons can be arranged on the computer display as required to create custom control panels for control and monitoring. Communication with audio devices can be handled wirelessly or via a hardwired connection for maximum stability and reliability. Three user access levels provide increased security in commercial installations.

“The Yamaha CIS Series has proven itself a tried and true audio solution among integrators around the world for commercial installations,” said Marc Lopez, director of marketing CA products, Yamaha Professional Audio. “From input to output and control devices, these new products will further enhance the comprehensive product range to provide our customers everything required to create architecturally attractive, high-quality sonic environments.”

The Bottom Line: A number of sound solutions for large-scale commercial installations, the new products feature a Dante Paging station and a network connected smart control panel. A new software control platform will enable users to develop touchscreen interfaces that will address the entire CIS product line and allow remote control of many of the company’s mixing consoles from a single, highly customized control page.