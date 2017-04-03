Winsted Announces Impulse Linear Consoles

The What: Winsted Corporation has announced the new Impulse Linear model of its Impulse Dual Sit/Stand Console product line.

The What Else: Winsted's new Impulse Linear Dual Sit/Stand Consoles aim to improve ergonomics and operator comfort by offering a compact linear profile. The Linear model includes all the features of the original model, but with a straight configuration to make the most of limited space. The Linear model is available in 59- and 83-inch widths.

Both work surfaces are controlled by two electric-lift legs and adjust from 30 to 46 inches high at the touch of a button. The dual work surfaces feature a durable, high-pressure Graphite Nebula laminate with Safeguard Edge. For added versatility, all Impulse consoles come complete with the company’s Versa-Trak monitor mounting system. Impulse consoles also provide adjustability to meet the needs of each individual operator.

Other technology options include CPU Pedestal, which mounts to the inside of the leg and features leg levelers and two slots for adjustable Velcro straps to keep the CPU safe and secure; Perforated Privacy Panel, a decorative panel that conceals cables and enhances the look of the console while adding privacy for the operator; and Easy-Access Cable Management, with the standard configuration featuring a large cable channel incorporated into the modesty panel as well as four vertical cable carriers that travel with the work surfaces.

The Impulse Dual Sit/Stand is configurable with three monitor Mount Post heights, allowing for the creation of single, double, or triple monitor arrays suitable for virtually any application. Available in a wide variety of colors, Winsted’s optional TruForm decorative end panels complete the console look, and custom order options with laminate and solid-surface materials are also available.

The Bottom Line: Studies show that prolonged sitting can be detrimental to one’s health, and that alternating between sitting and standing can increase energy and reduce fatigue. The Impulse Linear consoles feature two independently adjustable work surfaces that can be raised and lowered to meet the needs of individual operators while offering flexibility between sitting and standing.