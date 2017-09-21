Westbury National to Host IMAGINE Showcase

Westbury National, one of Canada's largest audiovisual systems integrators will be hosting its third-annual IMAGINE Technology Showcase at the Royal Conservatory of Music on October 11, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

This event offers an opportunity to connect directly with key manufacturers and industry experts, while seeing and experiencing the latest in audiovisual, conferencing, entertainment, and performance technologies.

More than 30 exhibitors have been confirmed so far, including Christie Digital, AMX, Panasonic, Creston, and Meyer Sound. Admission is free.

The event will feature exhibits and live demonstrations, which will be held throughout the Royal Conservatory’s facilities at 273 Bloor Street W, including the Koerner Hall, the multilevel Leslie and Anna Dan Galleria, and the Temerty Theater.

"We are very excited to be presenting the IMAGINE showcase for our third consecutive year," said Frank Gerstein, managing director of Westbury National. "It's an incredible opportunity to connect with industry innovators, and get inspired by new technologies.”

“The IMAGINE technology showcase offers the opportunity to experience the latest technical solutions that are out there to help our customers deliver innovative experiences," said Westbury’s Brock McGinnis.

For more information about the event, updates on exhibitors and demonstrations, and free tickets, visit http://www.imaginewestbury.com