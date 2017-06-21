VuWall Joins SDVoE Alliance as Adopter at InfoComm 2017

The SDVoE Alliance announced that VuWall Technology has joined the alliance as an adopting member and will work toward the organization’s goals of standardizing the adoption of Ethernet to transport AV signals in professional AV environments, and creating an ecosystem around SDVoE technology that allows software to define AV applications.

“Distributing AV content through an IT network brings a lot of flexibility, but a simple and intuitive management platform is needed,” said Paul Vander Plaetse, president of VuWall. “Our TRx software is designed for AV integrators and operators alike, who need to deploy and manage small to large-scale, SDVoE-based AV networks. It offers two distinct modes, device configuration and operation.”

“The most important feature of the SDVoE Alliance is its diversity, which allows system designers and end users to benefit from each member’s strength when choosing components for their particular AV-over-IP implementation,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “The participation of VuWall, a company focused on great enterprise management software, completely validates the platform ecosystem concept upon which the SDVoE Alliance is built.”