Void Acoustics to Make InfoComm Debut

Continuing its rapid expansion into North America, Void Acoustics (booth 5267, demo room W232C) will showcase a wide variety of products for the first time in America at InfoComm 2017.

InfoComm 2017 will also be an opportunity for North American customers to meet with Void Acoustics’ new North American director of operations, Rob Hofkamp.

"The team at Void Acoustics have made a solid name for themselves in Europe and Asia and I am really excited to introduce the brand to the expansive North American market,” Hofkamp said. “Void hasn't just done the same old thing that everyone else is doing; they have set out to forge their own path and create something new. I am delighted to be a part of it."

Attendees can meet with Void Acoustics’ product experts and technical team on the stand as well as hear demonstrations of their installation and touring loudspeakers throughout the trade show in room W232C.