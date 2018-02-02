[VIDEO] AV/IT Weekly Update: ISE Preview of Daktronics, Digital Signage Summit, Nureva, LifeSize

In this week's video, Alesia Hendley, AV operator at The Berry Center in TX, showcases hot products and ISE news: Daktronics' Chip-on-Board Technology, the Digital Signage Summit at ISE 2018, Nureva's Wall Solution, and LifeSize's Cloud-based Conferencing.

Editor’s Correction — The video mentions Logitech but LifeSize is the correct company name. Additionally, Nurevais pronounced new + rave + ah. Check out their innovative solutions at Nureva.com.

The AV/IT Weekly Update is sponsored by Datapath. Learn more about Datapath's award-winning video wall controllers, video capture cards, graphics cards, streaming, collaboration, and compression solutions at https://www.datapath.co.uk/.