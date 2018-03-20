tvONE to Debut at DSE 2018

tvONE will exhibit for the first time at the Digital Signage Expo in 2018. tvONE will showcase a range of products, including the new CORIOview 4K multi-window processor, CORIOmaster video wall processors, and the universal rack mounting system, ONErack.

tvONE’s new CORIOview will be unveiled for the first time in the United States on the DSE show floor. CORIOview is a 4K multi-window processor with up to eight sources. The 1/2RU unit allows for each of its eight inputs to be viewed in any of the eight video windows with ultra-low latency. This makes CORIOview well suited for IP streaming as well as AV, broadcast, and legacy inputs and embedded or S/PDIF audio outputs. CORIOview supports mixed input types, color borders, and source labeling. Additionally, it supports source and preset transitions, offers landscape and portrait output options for displays, and is LED wall capable with custom resolution management.

Additionally, tvONE will debut and simulate a creative signage application example using the CORIOmaster video wall processor. The CORIOmaster family (CORIOmaster (4RU), CORIOmaster mini (1RU), andCORIOmaster micro (1/2RU)) multi-window video processors' modular I/O system provides flexibility of any signal in, to any signal out, including 4K. CORIOmaster systems also feature a streaming media and 4K playback input module, allowing the processors to accept dual IP streams up to 1080p, 4K file playback, and 8K still images via USB3.0 and internal memory—all on one card, in one slot. tvONE will also demonstrate CORIOgrapher v2, designed to make the creation of custom video walls faster and easier to set up, and giving creatives full access to the features of the CORIOmaster family.

The tvONE ONErack, a universal racking mounting solution with power and cooling, is also featured on the booth. tvONE’s patent pending design converts randomly sized, externally powered devices from any manufacturer into slide-in modules that can be installed quickly, cleanly, and serviced easily. ONErack now features dual redundant power supply capability.