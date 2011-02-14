Hitachi Makes Short-Throw Interactive

Amsterdam, NL--At the ISE show February 1-3, Hitachi Digital Media Group launched a new LCD projector that integrates Hitachi Starboard software to provide full interactive capability for its Ultimate Short Throw series on any flat surface.
- Although interactive solutions including standalone whiteboards and bundled boards and projectors have been available for some time, mass market adoption of interactivity in both classrooms and meeting rooms has so far been relatively limited. In recognizing that the cost, complexity, and other compromises of existing solutions was preventing many potential users from realising the productivity, collaboration, and learning benefits of interactivity, particularly in a commercial setting, Hitachi identified the need for a different approach.
- This fresh thinking has resulted in the new iPJ-AW250NM, part of the Ultimate family of LCD projectors that have been designed to deliver an optimum balance of usability and performance characteristics. In particular, Hitachi claims the new model can justifiably claim to be the fastest responding, easiest to install, smallest, lightest, and most unobtrusive interactive projector available.
- "As the first Hitachi interactive LCD projector, the iPJ-AW250NM offers the market a real and innovative alternative," said Axel Kutschke, senior manager, presentation products for Hitachi Digital Media Group. "By embedding full interactive capability with all of the features of the new Ultimate Short Throw models, we are able to offer a high-performance solution that works on any wall or with existing standard whiteboards. In bringing interactivity to existing meeting and classroom
- facilities to improve productivity and learning, Hitachi is demonstrating its continued commitment to innovation in meeting customer needs by combining class-leading technologies to deliver simple, cost-effective solutions."
- The network-ready iPJ-AW250NM incorporates a built-in sensor that uses infrared and ultrasonic waves together with the well established and fully functioning Hitachi Starboard software, which is bundled in, or can be replaced with a customer's own interactive package. As long as there is a flat surface available, even just a bare wall, the pen-based interactive projector will perform effortlessly, rapidly and accurately, thanks to the advanced yet simple to operate solution.
- The unique wall mount makes precise setup and fine adjustments both quick and simple, which together with its small size means that a single engineer, using the easy set-up procedure, can quickly and correctly install and adjust the projector in six axes. An enhanced Hitachi Perfect Fit incorporating an eight point adjustment including all four corners and sides all but guarantees faultless images. Once the iPJ-AW250NM is installed on the network, the latest Hitachi projector management software takes the strain out of managing multi-unit installations as well as providing usage reports to ease occasional maintenance scheduling.
- The very compact size and low weight of the projector and bundled wall mount help to reduce environmental impact by cutting the carbon footprint during shipping and distribution. The projector also offers an Auto Eco Mode as well as a reduced power standby mode using only 0.3W which both help to ensure power usage is reduced to a minimum during the lifetime of the projector. But clever design means that despite the small form factor, cool airflow around the projector is optimized. In combination with long life parts such as a hybrid filter and lamp life of 5,000 hours, this means that scheduled maintenance requirements are minimized.