Liberty AV and Starin Form Alliance

- Liberty AV Solutions, having recently acquired Intelix, has announced an alliance with Starin to be a supply partner to their AV channel integrators and resellers. With an initial focus on the Intelix signal management solutions, Starin will also build business for the cable and connectivity devices as well.
- Intelix provides innovative AV switching and distribution devices for structured cable and coax, as well as audio room combining, matrix and paging solutions. Starin is also the source for all Liberty AV Solutions, ranging from bulk wire and cable to rack equipment enclosures, mounts and power distribution.
- Intelix was acquired by Liberty AV following several years of sales and marketing partnership between the two industry leaders. Combined Liberty and Intelix operations will ensure every customer receives the best level support in the industry. It will create better Intelix product availability, stronger marketing, faster development, and broader pre- and post-sale resources. In addition, the combined Liberty and Intelix catalog will provide access to thousands of innovative products and turn-key solutions.
- “As our company continues to expand our offer, Intelix/Liberty allows us to compliment the major components dealers rely on us for with all of the glue that holds a system together from this new dynamic line,” said Jim Starin, president of Starin. Starin will use their network of independent representatives to support resellers at the local level.