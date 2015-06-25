Tannoy AMS Series

The What: The new AMS series loudspeakers have been engineered to produce a sonic characteristic that is perfectly matched with the company’s CMS 3.0 ceiling loudspeakers.

The What Else: This latest generation of Dual Concentrics (DC) have their origins in many of the world’s high end recording studios, with Tannoy technology used to mix and master a rich collection of contemporary classics. Comprising a range of seven models ranging in three form factors from 5-inch to 8-inch, the AMS series takes on an aesthetic that is perfect for the architectural considerations of building design. Additionally the new AMS models have undergone the most punishing environmental testing of any product in Tannoy’s history—achieving an IP65 rating, which is among the highest in the industry for outdoor use and challenging environments. UUMW ICT driver versions are also available for mission critical voice alarm system applications.