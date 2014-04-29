Starin Demos Collab8 at Showcase Meet-Ups

- WOW Vision’s Collab8 will be featured in a series of Collaborative Tech Showcase Meet-Ups held by Starin in Baltimore, MD on May 13 and Philadelphia, PA on May 14. The technology will also be featured at the Bluewater Technologies Expo in Detroit, MI on May 21 and the InfoComm on Campus conference at MIT in Cambridge, MA on May 29.
- The latest version of the Collab8 platform expands the feature set and refines the needs of user from feedback provided from the user base. Highlights include iPAD and Android clients now having a Mouse PAD, allowing them to be part of collaboration. The unique "Start Collab" function allows all participants to co-create and edit a common document. Using the virtual Mouse PAD feature also lets users annotate documents available for collaboration, just like the Start Collab feature does for laptops. Additionally pad users can open a PowerPoint in the multimedia section of the client and display over Collab8.
- "These improvements, plus about a dozen others, show WOW is keenly aware of the growing pad user's needs,” noted Brian Dunning, technical marketing engineer with Starin. Current users can contact Starin to download the update.
- Collab8 allows six wireless contributors, external video, Webex, GoToMeeting, Lync, Zoom, or H.323 videoconferencing participants on screen (with 4K or dual-screen capability). Streaming of HD and 4K video from a laptop can be paused and annotated, as can any other programs shared. A white-boarding canvas also can be manipulated by a main display touch screen or from a contributor's computer.
- With Start Collab, contributors can simultaneously render and edit on a common document to file share or store forward to a Collab8 Cloud drive. Participants can have the main display sent to their desktop view with additional personal annotation note taking. Collab8 is available as a WIN appliance or as software to be installed on the user's choice of machine.
- WOW Vision Collab8 is sold by select Champion dealers, who have the solutions ready to show and experience first-hand and is distributed and supported in North America by Starin.