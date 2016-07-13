Stampede’s Big Book of AV Tour to Visit Pacific Northwest

Building on the success of its first Canadian stop in Montreal, pro AV distributor Stampede has scheduled the next stop of its Spring 2016 Big Book of AV Tour and Conference Series for Calgary, British Columbia. The daylong conference will take place on July 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Westin Hotel Calgary. Registration is now open on the website.

“Following our most recent U.S. stops in Dallas and New York, we are thrilled to be heading back to Canada with the Big Book of AV Tour,” said Stampede president and COO Kevin Kelly. “Montreal did not disappoint and our expectations were beyond exceeded. We are looking forward to holding the conference in Calgary and are confident that the region’s dealers will gain a considerable amount of knowledge and insight from key players in the industry. They will be introduced to new product categories and solutions through extensive demonstrations and presentations to help further drive their customer sales and success.”

A complimentary breakfast will be served to guests at 9:30 a.m., and the Tech Showcase Exhibit will open at 10:00 a.m. where top pro AV manufacturers will showcase their latest products.

The presentations will begin at 10:15 a.m. and will cover a variety of topics including “NEC 10 Steps to a Successful Video Wall,” by Mark Weniger, account manager, channel sales, NEC; “Overview of the Drone/UAS Industry and Business Potential,” by Fred Bivetto, instructor, Unmanned Vehicle University; “Five Things You Need to Know Before Installing 4K (Resolution, Bandwidth, Cable),” by Omar Prashad, country manager, Canada, Atlona; “Drone Video Systems: A New AV Category for A New Age of Opportunities,” by Rob Luther, Drone Video Systems; and “Cut the Cords: BYOD and Wireless Presentation from Any Device,” by Ed Pham, business development manager, wePresent.

Showcasing the latest in the pro AV market such as digital signage, audio, projection, and signal distribution, the daylong conference provides attendees with technology updates, exclusive insights, and keynote sessions from leading names in the industry, as well as training forums for total business needs.

Current participating tour exhibitors include AEE, Atlona, AVTEQ, Casio, Chief, Christie, DJI, DisplayTen, Epson, Hitachi, HuddleCamHD, JELCO, Just Lamps, Ken-A-Vision, LG, Luidia, Lumens, Luxel, Mustang, NEC, Oklahoma Sound, Optoma, Peerless-AV, Philips, Planar, Premier Mounts, Revolabs, Ricoh, Samsung, Sharp, Stewart Filmscreen, TAP it, TSI Touch, Unmanned Vehicle University, Vidyo, wePresent, WilsonPro, and xFOLD.

Every attendee of the 2016 Big Book of AV Tour and Conference Series will receive a $500 Stampede Credit, $50 American Express Gift Card, and be entered into a drawing for the chance to win one of two DJI drones.