SpinetiX to Showcase Italian Installation at InfoComm

At InfoComm 2017, SpinetiX (booth 533) will recreate a digital signage installation from the celebration of Guercino in Piacenza, Italy, which was created with SpinetiX Elementi software and SpinetiX HMP350 players powering 12 LG 55-inch screens.

The exhibit celebrates the work of Baroque artist Giovanni Francesco Barbieri, known as Guercino, who in 1627 painted the dome of the cathedral in Piacenza.

The city is celebrating the 17th century painter from March to June 4, 2017, unfolding in a series of initiatives that connect two symbolic places of the city, the cathedral and the Farnese Palace, in a journey that allows participants to admire some of the masterworks of the artist.

The church’s floor level, in what is called the “upper sacristy,” was chosen to house the multimedia installation: an architectural structure that welcomes the public and surrounds it a video wall featuring the works of Guercino.

The visitor is presented with a narration that features images and scientific recreations of the artist’s frescos. The images that compose and animate the film have been obtained by crossing hundreds of photographic frames to achieve the highest possible resolution and detail.

The finest details and the most delicate nuances are made visible to the visitors thanks to the extremely high resolution of the images, in the most rigorous respect of the chromatic tones of the frescoes. The video installation is site-specific and aims to provide the visitor with an immersive experience, preparing them to ascend the dome and see the frescos firsthand.

The video wall is composed of 12 55-inch LG displays placed vertically, and is designed to offer a “sort of large window on the history of the frescoes,” according to SpinetiX. The spectator finds himself in the center of the scene and is surrounded by the images of the fresco, just as if he were suspended in midair a few centimeters from the colors and the features painted by the artist.