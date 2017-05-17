SoundTube Adds Pendant Dante Speakers

The What: SoundTube (booth 4961) is adding two pendant speakers to its Dante-enabled line of installed speaker products, which it will show at InfoComm 2017.

The What Else: With digital signals plus power sent directly to the speakers via standard category cable, SoundTube’s Dante speakers do not require amplifiers or D/A converters, and they are interoperable with a host of other products operating on the Dante platform worldwide. They may be used with SoundTube’s ST-Net Switch, offering up to 40 watts PoE to each speaker, or with standard PoE or PoE+ switches. Both speakers will be available in a black or white (paintable) finish.

The Bottom Line: Featuring Dante capability, the IPD-RS62-EZ and IPD-RS82-EZ use SoundTube’s BroadBeam Ring high-frequency dispersion technology for clear messaging and music over a wide area, even off axis from the speakers. Applications for IPD pendants include any facility with high or open ceilings, such as houses of worship, schools, hotels and meeting spaces, bars, and restaurants.