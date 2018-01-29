Sales/Business Development Representative, ROE Visual

- ROE Visual is a LED display manufacturer dedicated to providing creative displays for stages, studios, architecture, and more. Founded in 2006, ROE Visual has grown very fast, becoming the top manufacturer of rental LED Displays.
- ROE Visual US is currently seeking a Sales / Business Development Representative for the East, Central and West Coast territories to join our team.
Responsibilities
- Daily phone and email correspondence with potential customers
- Proactive outbound calling to develop new sales opportunities
- Research accounts, identify key players, generate interest and develop customer relationships
- Prepare and complete customer request of quotations
- Manage market and competitive product research
- Provide strong account management support to your customers to assure ongoing relationships and facilitate new business
- Establish and maintain a positive relationship with potential customers leading to market share and sales growth
- Communicate with all internal departments related to fulfilling customer requirements
- Manage pricing and develop recommendations that maintain and grow sales volume while maximizing margin and contribution to corporate financial objectives
Requirements
- Ability to work independently
- Ability to learn about technical products
- Effective time management and prioritization skills
- Strong interpersonal skills, including the ability to communicate on all levels
- Detail oriented and excellent communication skills, written and oral
- Must have solid computer knowledge, Windows and Microsoft Office proficiency
- Good team player and strong organizational skills
- Must be able to handle a variety of tasks simultaneously
- Sales experience in the Audio Visual industry preferred
Education & Experience Required
- Minimum of 3 years sales experience required, with a successful track record in the audio-visual equipment industry
To learn more about ROE Visual, visit us at www.roevisual.comEmail your cover letter and resume to Mona Olivas: mona@roevisual.com