RTS Launches ROAMEO Wireless Intercom System

The What: Based on the license-free DECT (Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications) standard, ROAMEO from RTS is a professional-grade wireless intercom solution with a protected frequency band. It provides high-quality audio via a seamlessly integrated digital wireless beltpack and associated access points.

The What Else: ROAMEO is designed to bring advanced, long-distance wireless communications to RTS intercom systems. Operating like a wireless keypanel, ROAMEO enables a large number of simultaneous users to communicate across wide areas. It fully integrates into all ADAM-M digital matrices and allows users to address either individuals or specified groups, and provides uninterrupted, high quality, and license-free audio based on the DECT standard. Ease of use is improved with icon-based setup and buttons with tactile feedback.

The Bottom Line: Featuring a rugged design, ROAMEO is suitable for a wide range of professional intercom applications where wireless communication is critical, including broadcast production studios, theater and sports event productions, houses of worship, commercial buildings, and outside broadcast (OB) trucks.