RTS Intercom Systems Launches ROAMEO

RTS Intercom Systems launched ROAMEO, a wireless intercom solution, at ISE 2017.



ROAMEO is based on the license-free DECT (Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications) standard with a protected frequency band. It provides high-quality audio over an integrated digital wireless beltpack and associated access points. ROAMEO is suitable for a wide range of professional intercom applications where wireless communication is critical, including broadcast production studios, theater and sport event productions, houses of worship, commercial buildings and outside broadcast (OB) trucks.

Operating like a wireless keypanel, ROAMEO can be fully integrated into all existing wired digital RTS matrices. The system allows users to address either individuals or specified groups. The system consists of the TR-1800 beltpack, the AP-1800 access point and accessories including charger, holster and pole-mount kit. Connection to a digital matrix is easily established via a single Ethernet cable. In addition, the system can use standard IT infrastructure, which ensures easy installation and low maintenance costs; the access points can be daisy-chained.

ROAMEO’s cellular structure can cover a wide area with audio and roaming between the individual cells. Users can expand the coverage area by adding further access points, while additional wireless beltpacks can be directly addressed as part of a wired RTS matrix intercom system. Depending on the audio codec used, users can select between a higher emphasis on voice quality (G.722 full bandwidth) or a more efficient use of the radio spectrum with a higher number of beltpacks (G.726 narrow-band).

The system can be configured in a multi-language set-up via scroll lists on the beltpacks or using the control software, which allows users to configure the complete intercom system on one screen. Thanks to its large color LED-display and intuitive icon-based menu structure, the beltpack is easy to set up and operate. The four talk/listen buttons are shaped differently and provide users with a tactile feedback; the operation of the device is thus possible also in low light conditions and without the need to look at it. With its lightweight, durable housing, the beltpack features the smallest enclosure in its class and is protected against dust and light rain.The ROAMEO system is an environmentally friendly system without any dangerous emissions at low radiation. It is compliant with the US environmental regulation N33.6.