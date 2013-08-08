AVI-SPL UK Offer SMART Microsoft Lync Room Systems

AVI-SPL, video communications provider, is completing the process to become accredited to sell the SMART Room System for Microsoft Lync in the UK.
SMART Room System for Microsoft Lync
- The Lync Room Systems are turnkey hardware and software systems based on a reference architecture designed by Microsoft to bring the Lync desktop experience into larger conference rooms. SMART is one of four authorized to produce their version of a Microsoft Lync meeting room designed to simplify the collaboration experience for both virtual and face-to-face participants by providing seamless voice, video, and data collaboration.
- AVI-SPL is a provider of video communications solutions from desktop to the boardroom and has established a team of experts within its UC practice with a focus on the design, implementation, and support of Microsoft Lync UC solutions.
- “We’re seeing a growing demand for Microsoft Lync solutions in all market sectors in the UK," said managing director, AVI-SPL EMEA, James Shanks. “The SMART Room System provides an all-in-one offering, native Lync integration that’s easy to use. We’re delighted to be able to bring this new solution to our customers so that they can have a truly collaborative working environment that will improve their productivity and reduce their costs.”
- To schedule a demo of the SMART Room System for Microsoft Lync, email LyncSales@avispl.co.uk.