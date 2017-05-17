Rockustics Introduces Escape Series

The What: Rockustics (booth 4961) will unveil its Escape series of landscape speakers at InfoComm 2017. The series includes 4- and 6-inch spike- or pole-mounted speakers and in-ground subwoofers with 8-, 10-, or 12-inch drivers.

The What Else: Users can select one or more Subscape subwoofer (Subscape 8, Subscape 10, or Subscape 12) to complement the Periscape units while supplying bass coverage throughout the listening area. All models have 70V transformers with multiple tap settings; they may also be operated in an 8-ohm direct mode. Systems may be configured with any number of Periscape speakers, with a minimum suggested complement of four Periscape units and one Subscape subwoofer; additional subwoofers are recommended for installations using more than 8 Periscape speakers.

The Bottom Line: Designed to provide discreet, directional audio in an attractive enclosure, multiple Periscape 4 and/or Periscape 6 speakers can be installed in desired locations within a residential yard or in outdoor commercial settings such as hotel pool areas, courtyards, sidewalks, or cafes.