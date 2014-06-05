RCF for Stone Pony Concerts

- The Stone Pony, a music venue in Asbury Park, New Jersey, is using the RCF TTL55-A large format line array system for their Summer Stage Concert Series.
- 2014 marks the 40th anniversary of the legendary rock club. In the summer, the club hosts a summer concert series in the club’s “backyard” with an outdoor stage venue set up with a 6,000 capacity.
- This is the fifth season for the Summer Stage Concert Series. This year, in addition to its general admission venue, a new section of stadium-style seating has been introduced with limited reserve seating available.
- “We have taken a new approach to presenting these amazing concerts at the beach to take the 2014 season to a new level,” says promoter Live Nation’s SVP Sean Striegel.
- For the season, the concert production team of Asbury Audio has chosen the RCF TTL55-A line array system for the concert series. The system will feature 16 TTL55-A three-way line array modules comprised of two 12” low-frequency, one 10” midrange and three 1.5” neodymium compression drivers flown eight per side. 9 TTS-56A 6800-watt double 21” subwoofers set up in cardioid format will be groundstacked for low frequency support.
Topics