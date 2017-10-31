PureLink Announces Free AVIXA-Certified Webinars in November

PureLink will offer three free webinars as part of its monthly pro AV training sessions. In addition to its AVoIP (IP video) session, it has also been granted AVIXA CTS RU provider status for a course titled "MPX: Complete Digital Signage Solutions: Content and Player Management Training." These two webinars are AVIXA certified and are worth 1 CTS RU each. A second MPX course is also being offered. Geared toward content managers, the course, titled "MPX100 II and Server Management Software: Complete Campaign Creation and Scheduling," is a deeper dive into the MPX solution. All three courses are being offered on multiple dates throughout the month of November.

The CTS certified digital signage webinar will provide an overview of PureLink's MPX Series hardware, including the MPX-100 II, as well as the associated software for content and player management. Attendees to this session will be trained in the functionality and performance of the MPX digital signage players as well as the free MPX Software that comes with it. The second, optional MPX webinar will provide a deeper dive, focusing on complete digital signage campaign creation and scheduling. While not necessary for CTS RU credit, it is highly recommended that those who take the first part also attend the additional webinar. At the end of these sessions, attendees will be able to design, install, set up, program, and operate MPX complete digital signage solutions.

PureLink’s classification as an AVIXA approved CTS RU provider allows the more than 9,000 professionals holding AVIXA's Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) credential to earn renewal units toward their certification by completing the webinar program. Not every manufacturer is approved to offer CTS Renewal Unit certification. The criteria for these providers are vigorously reviewed by AVIXA University’s Certification Renewal Unit Committee. In addition to the November dates, these classes will also be offered monthly throughout the year.

"We offer these classes in live online lab based webinars, as well as at trade shows and dealer locations by appointment," said Keith Frey, PureLink's senior product manager and instructor. "As a matter of fact, our IP video course was recently offered at InfoComm 2017 in Orlando, and will be available at several other road shows and events we will be attending in the coming weeks. Due to the increasing interest and demand for digital signage and video-over-IP solutions, we have been offering and will continue to offer to industry professionals multiple classes each month."

The full schedule for these webinars, and a link to register, can be found on the PureLink website at https://goo.gl/SasXEX.