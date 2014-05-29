Prysm Cascade Collaboration Solutions

- Available in two standard configurations, 117- and 190-inch displays, Cascade-series video walls take collaboration to a new level—delivering unmatched team productivity whether meeting in-person or from remote sites. Touch enabled, the Cascade all-in-one solutions allow users to display, share, reposition, resize, annotate and edit all types of content on screen. Inputs can include PCs, mobile devices, video conferencing and content stored locally or in the cloud. Built on the foundation of Prysm’s Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) technology, Cascade video walls offer clear viewing from all angles of a room, low eye-strain, run cool to the touch, and plug into standard electrical outlets. In addition, multiple teams can share a Cascade video wall with dedicated workspaces that let them pick up their work where they last left off.
- “We’re delivering a true plug-and-play solution that makes team interaction more productive and engaging. Cascade solutions provide collaboration capabilities that are unmatched in the industry, maximizing room utilization without the need for HVAC or electrical system upgrades. Cascade video walls are an incredibly important tool for organizations that desire to speed decision making, streamline communications and take their teams’ productivity to a whole new level," said Dana Corey, Prysm vice president of sales and technical operations.