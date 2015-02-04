PowerHouse Members Start 2015 with Training Series

- All thirteen PowerHouse members drove business and innovated through the end of 2014 with a successful showing for the Alliance at CES in Las Vegas. With Q1 in full swing, member companies are starting strong with trainings in several different industry segments including security, audio, lighting, and networking.
- Volutone, who covers the Southern California territory for the Alliance, has made a solid start this year with an RTI training series in late January, soon to be followed by nearly two weeks of daily CCTV trainings. Their CCTV Surveillance training, that kicks off at their headquarters in Simi Valley, CA, was recently awarded CEDIA credits. Every training date features two separate sessions, varying in skill and content, and will be led by Volutone security specialist Scott Jones and Operations Manager David Grant. Attendees can choose from Analog/HD CCTV training (1.5 CEU credits) in the morning, or the IP Solutions course (2 CEU credits) in the afternoon. The series will move on to Irvine, CA, San Diego, CA, Las Vegas, NV to name a few.
- “We wanted to start 2015 on a high note and offer our dealers numerous opportunities to hone their skills and earn CEU credits along the way,” said Trevor Hansen, Vice President of Volutone. “To keep dealers current and well-rounded, our upcoming sessions touch upon different segments of the business that PowerHouse is working on this year.”
- Consumer Electronics Distributors (C.E.D) is also helping to move the Alliance forward in 2015, beginning with their new Bloomington, Minn. location, which pushed PowerHouse from 39 to 40 overall facilities. On February 4, C.E.D. will host both Luxul and Sonos training sessions at their new location, sharing best practices and the latest tips for Sonos installations, along with a popular segment on measuring and optimizing Wi-Fi networks during their scheduled Luxul session.
- “We are looking forward to hosting Sonos and Luxul, at our new location; not only are these two of the most highly requested training sessions from two of the most popular brands in our industry, but each course also promises to be highly interactive,” said Avery Baron, President of C.E.D. “As Alliance members, we are constantly looking for ways to improve ourselves and the business we do for PowerHouse. Having our dealers learn directly from the manufacturers is just one way we aim to drive business in 2015.”
- Electronics Custom Distributors, Inc. (ECD) will host Verbatim LED certification events at all three of their Texas locations, starting February 3 in Dallas and continuing with Austin and Houston events on February 5. Each of the events will have a morning and afternoon session where attendees will learn tips on adding custom lighting to their installs. Following the success of their Clare Control and Digital Watchdog vendor days in January, ECD will hold a Doorbell Fon vendor day at their Houston location on February 13.
- Mountain West Distributors, who represents the Alliance in New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, is set to host a Vanco Evolution training session at their Phoenix location on February 4 followed by an Altronix training session the next day.
- In the security segment, Sierra Select Distributors will host two back-to-back Kwikset and 2GIG joint training sessions on February 18 and 19 at their Oakland, CA and North Highlands, CA locations, respectively.