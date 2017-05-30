Platinum Tools Launches VDV MapMaster 3.0 Cable Tester at 2017 InfoComm

The What:Platinum Tools (Booth 1961) plans to exhibit the next generation of its VDV MapMaster 3.0 cable tester during InfoComm 2017.

The What Else: “Based on the tremendous success of the award-winning VDV MapMaster 2.0, our 3.0 brings continuity testing, mapping, tone generator, and length measurement to the next level in one easy-to-use unit,” explained Jason Chesla, marketing manager for Platinum Tools. “Whether your jobs are commercial or residential, the versatility and added features of the VDV MapMaster 3.0 makes it a best value cable verifier for the professional installer.”

Made in the USA, the VDV MapMaster 3.0 tests cat-x shielded and unshielded cables, voice, and coax. The MapMaster 3.0 is capable of identifying and mapping 20 locations at one time. The large backlit display, glow-in-the-dark keypad, a built-in flashlight and audible beep verification also helps professionals working in the dark.

“The VDV MapMaster 3.0 raises the bar for value-featured testers in this price range,” said Chesla. “Installers are asking for more than just a cable test and measurement tool. We’ve also added port blinking to allow port identification on switches that cables are connected to. Single-ended testing for shorts drastically reduces trouble-shooting with the MapMaster 3.0. It is the ideal instrument for installation, troubleshooting, and maintenance on telco, network, or coax cable in any situation.”

The Bottom Line: The VDV MapMaster 3.0 tests most cat-x cables, shielded and unshielded, as well as voice and coax. The T130 VDV MapMaster 3.0 is already shipping, but will make its first trade-show appearance June 14-16.