OneAV becomes Master Distributor for Murideo in EMEA

- Murideo has announced OneAV as its Master Distributor for all of EMEA. This partnership will provide better support to Murideo’s international customer base. AV System Integrators and Video Professionals from EMEA will have expanding easier access to the Murideo line of testing and troubleshooting products (see www.murideo.com), and in country Support for the Murideo Line Up.
- Chris Pinder Managing Director of OneAV had this to say about the partnership: “Murideo has quickly established itself as the leading HDMI troubleshooting, calibration and testing device for integrators and home technology professionals. The world of HDMI continues to evolve and grow in complexity at an exponential rate. For an integrator to truly regard themselves as a professional, they need professional testing equipment as part of their toolkit. OneAV is excited to have been appointed as master distributor for the EMEA region and we look forward to supplying AV professionals across Europe with this awesome tool.”
- The partnership has already begun with easy ordering and support at http://oneav.co.uk/ (+44 1684 576 348) and warehouses located in the UK and central Europe. Many additional locations in EMEA are underway and will be announced as they come online.