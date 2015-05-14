On Controls Expands Sales Channel

- On Controls has announced the appointment of three domestic independent sales firms for US regions along with three international distributors in vital European markets. The expansion of the sales network is to accommodate a significant increase in demand for the On Controls control and automation solution with key integrators globally.
- Domestically, On Controls has added Cardinal Sales for representation in the Ohio Valley states (Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia and Western Pennsylvania). BrandRep USA will manage the Southeast territory for On Controls (Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi). And WSR Sales has been appointed for the state of Florida.
- "It is very important to On Controls that we align ourselves with the correct firm that maintains an array of complimentary products and has the skill set that we require to service accounts in the smart home marketplace," said On Controls sales VP Adam Gold.
- Internationally, On Controls has added three full-service distributors in key European markets including Dimex BV, covering the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Belgium, Ceconet AG managing Switzerland and Mount Technologies covering England.