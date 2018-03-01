NSCA Announces 2018 Excellence in Product Innovation Award Winners

NSCA has announced the winners of its fourth annual Excellence in Product Innovation awards, a recognition program for products that have a profound impact on systems integrators.

Any manufacturer that produces low-voltage products for installation by integrators in the commercial space is eligible to apply for this award. The awards were announced on February 28 at NSCA’s 20th annual Business & Leadership Conference in Irving, TX.

Winners were named in each of the following categories, along with an additional overall Grand Prize Winner. The 2018 winners are:

• Ease of Customization: Shure SystemOn Audio Asset Management Software

• Retrofit/Installer-Friendly: Cambridge Sound Management Qt Active Emitter, Fusion Edition

• New Revenue Potential: Razberi CameraDefense

• Recurring Revenue Potential: Videxio Professional Video Calls

• Technology Platform (new category in 2018): Crestron Electronics DigitalMedia

• Trailblazing Innovation (new category in 2018): Nureva HDL300 Audio Conferencing

• Overall Grand Prize Winner: Middle Atlantic Proximity Series Sliding Mounting Plate



“We received so many entries that are using awesome technology,” says NSCA executive director Chuck Wilson. “The judging team had their work cut out for them this year. Every product we reviewed is offering something unique and different to our industry—but these winners stood out for their ingenuity and use of technology.”