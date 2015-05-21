New CORIOmaster Firmware Now Available

Window and Source Transition effects are now available through CORIOmaster and CORIOmaster mini's control software, CORIOgrapher. This new animation feature is controlled by presets in the system and allows users to create dynamic visual effects on sources in windows, such as fade through black, horizontal and vertical shrink, spin, and window movement consisting of window size, rotation, and placement.

The new resolution editor allows each output to be set up for custom, user-defined resolutions.The new resolution editor allows each output to be set up for custom, user-defined resolutions. This allows CORIOmaster to be used as a video wall processing solution for a vast array of LED and custom display products and sources. The resolution editor allows for custom resolutions to be created by the updated CORIOdiscover application and uploaded into the unit to be used as input or output resolutions.

The CORIOdiscover app allows the user to find a CORIOmaster device on a network, log into a unit to update the firmware, change communications settings and create new custom resolutions. This app runs independently of CORIOgrapher to aid in initial setup of the unit during installation.



Learn more about the CORIOmaster and CORIOmaster mini by visiting their product pages:

CORIOmaster http://www.tvone.com/coriomaster-video-wall-processor-for-up-to-4-video-walls

CORIOmaster mini http://www.tvone.com/coriomaster-mini-video-wall-processor-with-12-ports