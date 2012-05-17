JBL Professional VTX Line Array Series

JBL Professional is showcasing the VTX Line Array Series at InfoComm 2012.
- The VTX V25 is a full-size, 3-way, high-directivity line array element. The VTX V25 features two 2000W, 15-inch Differential Drive woofers mounted in die-cast aluminum baffles, with four 8-inch Differential Drive mid-range transducers and three new D2 Dual-Diaphragm Dual-Voice-Coil Compression Drivers mounted on a 3rd generation waveguide and patented RBI Radiation Boundary Integrator assembly.
- The VTX S28 and G28 are dual 18-inch subwoofers, each employing two 2269H 18-inch transducers featuring Differential Drive technology with two voice coils, two neodymium magnets and extremely high peak-to peak excursion capabilities to deliver extended low-frequency performance. Both models are reverse cardioid-arrayable.
- The VTX Series draws from the expertise and integration of the entire range of Harman Professional audio technologies. The VTX Series features Crown Audio VRack DSP and amplification. VRack is a rugged touring rack fitted with three Crown I-Tech HD Series power amplifiers, power input panel, and custom-engineered input/output panels that is available in two configurations: VRack 12000 and VRack 4 x 3500 are loaded with three IT 12000HD and three IT 4 x 3500HD amplifiers, respectively.