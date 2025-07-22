1 SOUND and an Atmosphere You Can Feel

The newest LAVO in Mexico City marks another collaboration between 1 SOUND and Tao Group, with this project and the recent LAVO Las Vegas coming to life around the same time. As the group expands globally, it’s clear that audio has become a brand standard—one that prioritizes clarity, design, and the guest experience. Whether it’s working directly with architects or operators, 1 SOUND is proud to partner across teams to help bring a cohesive sonic identity to life.

For this space, integrator NTX turned to the Cannon Series for distributed coverage. A total of 30 Cannon C5i loudspeakers were installed throughout the venue, chosen for their high output in a compact form and their ability to deliver clean, intelligible sound even at low levels. Cannon C4s were also added to smaller areas that required a little less throw. Thanks to their sonic clarity and lack of distortion, the music at LAVO doesn’t fight the conversation—it fills the room in a way guests can feel without straining to speak. It's a listening experience that supports lingering, lowers ear fatigue, and keeps the mood just right from dinner to late-night.

(Image credit: 1 SOUND)

A mix of 16 FSUB45 subwoofers and 2 MiniSUB5 units add full-bodied low-end support throughout the space. The MiniSUB5, a 5-inch passive subwoofer, provides subtle low-frequency reinforcement in a surprisingly small footprint. “Coincidentally, the color of the walls matched perfectly with the white C5s, so they didn’t even need a custom finish,” said Manuel Suero Gutierrez, president of NTX. “The team was thrilled the product matched the interior design out of the box.”

This wasn’t NTX’s first collaboration with the LAVO design team—they had already worked closely with the project architects on previous builds. That relationship, paired with strong support from Tao Group and the investors, gave everyone full confidence in the 1 SOUND system. “The performance and the aesthetics made it an easy decision,” Suero Gutierrez added.